Business News/ Markets / Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra

LiveMint

Shares of Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 38.3(0.16%) points and Sensex was up by 105.74(0.14%) points at 10 Jun 2024 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 32.7(0.07%) at 10 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.Other stocks such as Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Chemplast Sanmar, Morarjee Textiles hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Nestle India, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

