UltraTech Q2 result to be announced today. Here's what brokerages are expecting
UltraTech will declare its Q2 financial performance. As strong cement demand and ongoing expansions are supportive for its volume growth, lower cost will aid earnings. Lower taxes higher other incomes will also be aid net profit growth, said analysts.
UltraTech Cement Q2 resuts: The country’s largest cement producer is going to report its Q2 financial performance today. Amidst strong cement demand in the country UltraTech is likely to report good volume growth. Though July-September is a seasonally weak quarter impacted by monsoon activity. Nevertheless, erratic rainfall this year has also meant that cement demand though did not get impacted much this year compared to last year. Sales volume on a sequential basis still may remain lower as the April-June quarter is a seasonally strong quarter for construction activities. For UltraTech regular capacity expansions are also likely to help drive volumes.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started