UltraTech share price gains 1.68% to 52-week high on Kesoram acquisition. Analysts see more upside.
Stock Market today- UltraTech's planned acquisition of Kesoram Industries Cement assets will help increase its presence in fragmented southern and West markets. Acquisition will help UltraTech move towards targeted capacity of 200mtpa and valuations of deal are considered as reasonable
UltraTech Cement share price scaled all time high of ₹9152 on the BSE in the morning trades on Friday gaining almost 1.7% post Thursday's announcement on planned acquisition of Kesoram Industries Cement assets by UltraTech . Analyst see more upside looking at benefits the acquisition will accrue.
