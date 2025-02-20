Industry
Trump tariffs could hit Indian pharma exports by $2.25 billion
Jessica Jani 6 min read 20 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The US is India’s largest export market for pharmaceuticals, accounting for over 30% of overall pharma exports in FY23-24 at $8.7 billion
The scimitar of import tariffs wielded by US President Donald Trump has sent investors and markets scurrying for cover across the world and across industries. On Wednesday, it was the turn of the pharmaceutical industry.
