LIVE UPDATES

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today. Check GMP, subscription status, review, more

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The initial public offering valued at ₹ 500 crore is scheduled to begin public subscription on December 23 and will conclude on December 26. The IPO includes both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale of shares worth ₹ 250 crore each.