Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are down by -0.69%, Nifty down by -0.53%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹115.1, -0.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78361.41, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹116.7 and a low of ₹114.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 116.09 10 112.94 20 113.21 50 119.11 100 127.17 300 136.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹118.57, ₹121.41, & ₹124.11, whereas it has key support levels at ₹113.03, ₹110.33, & ₹107.49.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -77.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.71 & P/B is at 0.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 32.06% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.