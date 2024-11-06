Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 2.26%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹ 118.05 and closed at ₹ 120.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 120.65 and a low of ₹ 117.75 during the day. Overall, the stock showed an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹120.1, 2.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80207.71, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹120.65 and a low of ₹117.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 116.09 10 112.94 20 113.21 50 119.11 100 127.17 300 136.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹118.92, ₹120.42, & ₹122.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹115.41, ₹113.4, & ₹111.9.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -46.94% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.78 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.56% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.