Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 2.26%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 118.05 and closed at 120.10. The stock reached a high of 120.65 and a low of 117.75 during the day. Overall, the stock showed an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Union Bank Of IndiaShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price 120.1, 2.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80207.71, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 120.65 and a low of 117.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5116.09
10112.94
20113.21
50119.11
100127.17
300136.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 118.92, 120.42, & 122.43, whereas it has key support levels at 115.41, 113.4, & 111.9.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -46.94% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.78 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.56% with a target price of 152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.

Union Bank Of India share price up 2.26% today to trade at 120.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.85% & 0.92% each respectively.

