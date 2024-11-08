Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are down by -2.62%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India had an opening price of ₹ 120.2 and a closing price of ₹ 117. The stock reached a high of ₹ 120.7 and a low of ₹ 117 during the trading session.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹117, -2.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79342.62, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹120.7 and a low of ₹117 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 117.01 10 114.18 20 113.44 50 118.73 100 126.56 300 136.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹121.67, ₹123.32, & ₹124.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹119.11, ₹118.2, & ₹116.55.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -70.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.91 & P/B is at 0.85.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.91% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.