Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 117.65 and closed at 118.30. The stock reached a high of 119 and a low of 116 during the trading session.

Union Bank Of IndiaShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price 118.3, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79950.22, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 119 and a low of 116 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5118.36
10117.23
20114.22
50118.38
100125.75
300136.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 119.95, 122.36, & 124.01, whereas it has key support levels at 115.89, 114.24, & 111.83.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -74.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.79 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 28.49% with a target price of 152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.

Union Bank Of India share price has gained 0.68% today to trade at 118.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.58% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.