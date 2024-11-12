Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are down by -0.21%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:04 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹118.9, -0.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.37, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹120.55 and a low of ₹118.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 118.36 10 117.23 20 114.22 50 118.38 100 125.75 300 136.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹120.4, ₹121.59, & ₹123.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹117.03, ₹114.85, & ₹113.66.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -78.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.87 & P/B is at 0.84.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.84% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.