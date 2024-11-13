Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are down by -2.77%, Nifty down by -0.45%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:08 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹115.7, -2.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78226.55, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹117.75 and a low of ₹114.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 118.36 10 117.23 20 114.22 50 118.38 100 125.75 300 136.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹120.52, ₹121.9, & ₹123.16, whereas it has key support levels at ₹117.88, ₹116.62, & ₹115.24.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.86 & P/B is at 0.84.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 31.37% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.