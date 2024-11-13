Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are down by -2.77%, Nifty down by -0.45%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:08 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹115.7, -2.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78226.55, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹117.75 and a low of ₹114.7 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|118.36
|10
|117.23
|20
|114.22
|50
|118.38
|100
|125.75
|300
|136.52
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹120.52, ₹121.9, & ₹123.16, whereas it has key support levels at ₹117.88, ₹116.62, & ₹115.24.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.86 & P/B is at 0.84.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 31.37% with a target price of ₹152.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.
Union Bank Of India share price down -2.77% today to trade at ₹115.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.45% & -0.57% each respectively.