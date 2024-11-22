Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 1.17%, Nifty up by 1.05%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:12 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹116.45, 1.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78037.16, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹116.9 and a low of ₹114.95 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20 days SMA & lower than the 10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|115.92
|10
|117.47
|20
|115.42
|50
|117.62
|100
|123.98
|300
|135.89
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹116.6, ₹117.96, & ₹120.09, whereas it has key support levels at ₹113.11, ₹110.98, & ₹109.62.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -76.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.67 & P/B is at 0.82.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.53% with a target price of ₹152.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.97% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.08% in june to 2.97% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.
Union Bank Of India share price has gained 1.17% today to trade at ₹116.45 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess