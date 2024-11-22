Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 1.17%, Nifty up by 1.05%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹ 115.15 and closed at ₹ 116.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 116.90 and a low of ₹ 114.95 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20 days SMA & lower than the 10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 115.92 10 117.47 20 115.42 50 117.62 100 123.98 300 135.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹116.6, ₹117.96, & ₹120.09, whereas it has key support levels at ₹113.11, ₹110.98, & ₹109.62.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -76.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.67 & P/B is at 0.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.53% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.97% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.08% in june to 2.97% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.