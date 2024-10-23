Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are up by 1.46%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 108.7 and closed at 110.9. The stock reached a high of 110.9 and a low of 106.85 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price 110.9, 1.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80401.33, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 110.9 and a low of 106.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5112.14
10113.24
20118.04
50120.50
100130.79
300137.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 112.1, 115.09, & 116.99, whereas it has key support levels at 107.21, 105.31, & 102.32.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -12.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.81 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 44.27% with a target price of 160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.

Union Bank Of India share price up 1.46% today to trade at 110.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Yes Bank are falling today, but its peers CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.23% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
