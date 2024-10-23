Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are up by 1.46%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹ 108.7 and closed at ₹ 110.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 110.9 and a low of ₹ 106.85 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹110.9, 1.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80401.33, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹110.9 and a low of ₹106.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 112.14 10 113.24 20 118.04 50 120.50 100 130.79 300 137.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹112.1, ₹115.09, & ₹116.99, whereas it has key support levels at ₹107.21, ₹105.31, & ₹102.32.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -12.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.81 & P/B is at 0.83. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 44.27% with a target price of ₹160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.