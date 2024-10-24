Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are up by 1.55%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹ 109.95 and closed at ₹ 111.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.75 and a low of ₹ 108. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹111.1, 1.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80042.02, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.75 and a low of ₹108 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 111.36 10 112.70 20 117.13 50 120.24 100 130.29 300 137.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹111.38, ₹113.67, & ₹115.91, whereas it has key support levels at ₹106.85, ₹104.61, & ₹102.32.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -48.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.38 & P/B is at 0.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 37.71% with a target price of ₹153.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.