Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are down by -1.86%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹ 110.2 and closed at ₹ 108.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 110.85 and a low of ₹ 106.55 during the day.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹108.25, -1.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79400.61, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of ₹110.85 and a low of ₹106.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.84 10 112.16 20 116.24 50 120.01 100 129.80 300 137.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹112.0, ₹113.73, & ₹115.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹108.32, ₹106.37, & ₹104.64.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -50.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.43 & P/B is at 0.78. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 41.34% with a target price of ₹153.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.