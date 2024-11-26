Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 0.67%, Nifty up by 0%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:09 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹120.6, 0.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80054.36, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹121.4 and a low of ₹119 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 114.98 10 116.65 20 115.98 50 117.40 100 123.47 300 135.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹121.76, ₹123.67, & ₹126.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹117.51, ₹115.17, & ₹113.26.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -51.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.90 & P/B is at 0.85.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.04% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.97% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.08% in june to 2.97% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.