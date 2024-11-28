Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹ 123.7 and closed at ₹ 123. The stock reached a high of ₹ 124.1 and a low of ₹ 122.1 during the day.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:13 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹123, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79567.98, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of ₹124.1 and a low of ₹122.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 116.19 10 116.61 20 116.46 50 117.37 100 123.29 300 135.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹124.21, ₹125.49, & ₹127.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹120.95, ₹118.97, & ₹117.69.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -53.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.05 & P/B is at 0.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.58% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.97% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.08% in june to 2.97% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.