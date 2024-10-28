Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are up by 2.4%, Nifty up by 1.04%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹ 108.55 and closed at ₹ 110.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.40 and a low of ₹ 108.15 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 109.79 10 111.21 20 114.48 50 119.50 100 128.91 300 136.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹110.45, ₹112.66, & ₹114.54, whereas it has key support levels at ₹106.36, ₹104.48, & ₹102.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -66.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.33 & P/B is at 0.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 37.96% with a target price of ₹153.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.