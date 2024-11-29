Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 0.82%, Nifty up by 0.93%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:15 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹122.55, 0.82% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79789.58, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹126.25 and a low of ₹122 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 117.46 10 117.00 20 117.11 50 117.45 100 123.13 300 135.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹123.65, ₹125.48, & ₹126.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹120.52, ₹119.22, & ₹117.39.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was 42.23% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.99 & P/B is at 0.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.03% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.97% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.08% in june to 2.97% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.