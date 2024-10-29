Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 113 and closed at 112. The stock reached a high of 113.7 and a low of 111.55 during the day.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:28 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price 112, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79607.38, down by -0.5%. The stock has hit a high of 113.7 and a low of 111.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5109.79
10111.21
20114.48
50119.50
100128.91
300136.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 114.91, 116.85, & 120.22, whereas it has key support levels at 109.6, 106.23, & 104.29.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -62.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.56 & P/B is at 0.80.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.61% with a target price of 153.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.

Union Bank Of India share price down -0.75% today to trade at 112 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CANARA BANK, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers IDBI Bank, Indian Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.5% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsUnion Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

141.15
11:30 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-5.95 (-4.04%)

Federal Bank share price

197.35
11:29 AM | 29 OCT 2024
12.65 (6.85%)

Tata Motors share price

841.80
11:30 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-36.9 (-4.2%)

Tata Steel share price

146.95
11:29 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.5 (-1.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

254.40
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
8 (3.25%)
More from 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India share price

318.90
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-26.8 (-7.75%)

Ksb share price

781.05
11:21 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-50.85 (-6.11%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.75
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-21 (-5.63%)

Suzlon Energy share price

67.31
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-3.54 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

9,137.75
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
584.85 (6.84%)

JSW Infrastructure share price

306.50
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
19 (6.61%)

Federal Bank share price

196.35
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.65 (6.31%)

Sumitomo Chemical India share price

543.00
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
28.7 (5.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.