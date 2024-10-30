Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 1.81%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 116 and closed at 118. The stock reached a high of 118 and a low of 114.9 during the session.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price 118, 1.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80255.53, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 118 and a low of 114.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5110.03
10111.09
20113.95
50119.36
100128.44
300136.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 117.53, 119.18, & 122.16, whereas it has key support levels at 112.9, 109.92, & 108.27.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -61.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.71 & P/B is at 0.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.66% with a target price of 153.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.

Union Bank Of India share price has gained 1.81% today to trade at 118 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.14% each respectively.

