Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Union Bank Of India share price are up by 0.17%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹116.95, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79517.53, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹118.2 and a low of ₹115.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 111.35 10 111.35 20 113.61 50 119.35 100 127.90 300 136.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹118.44, ₹120.48, & ₹122.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹114.63, ₹112.86, & ₹110.82.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -79.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% & ROA of 1.02% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.75 & P/B is at 0.83. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.97% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.