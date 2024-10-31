Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are up by 0.3%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price ₹117.1, 0.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹118.2 and a low of ₹115.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 111.35 10 111.35 20 113.61 50 119.35 100 127.90 300 136.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹118.46, ₹119.62, & ₹121.04, whereas it has key support levels at ₹115.88, ₹114.46, & ₹113.3.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -64.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.75 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.80% with a target price of ₹152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.