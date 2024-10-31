Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : Union Bank Of India share are up by 0.3%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 116.75 and closed at 117.10. The stock reached a high of 118.20 and a low of 115.55 during the day.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Union Bank Of India shares are trading at price 117.1, 0.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 118.2 and a low of 115.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5111.35
10111.35
20113.61
50119.35
100127.90
300136.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 118.46, 119.62, & 121.04, whereas it has key support levels at 115.88, 114.46, & 113.3.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Union Bank Of India was -64.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.64% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.75 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.80% with a target price of 152.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.87% MF holding, & 6.89% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.92% in june to 7.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.37% in june to 6.89% in the september quarter.

Union Bank Of India share price up 0.3% today to trade at 117.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Indian Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

