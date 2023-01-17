Union Budget 2023 expectations for stock market investors: What sectors may benefit?2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM IST
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which will be the last full budget of the present government ahead of the general elections to be held in mid-2024. The Government is expected to support capex, infrastructure creation and import substitution to ensure a high gross domestic product (GDP) growth over the coming years.
