“Last 4 years, we have not seen income tax slab sops for the masses, we can expect some sops this time Pre-Election year budget sops would also include spending for the rural economy, which has been facing stress over the last 1 year, populist welfare schemes, and spending on health infrastructure. Focus will remain on growth. Manufacturing as a trend has been successful through various policies including PLI, this should see further expansion," said Divam Sharma, Founder at Green Portfolio.