For property investors, one step forward and two steps back
Summary
- The long-term capital gains tax on real estate has been slashed, but property sellers could still end up paying higher tax without the benefit of indexation, or adjusting for inflation.
- The removal of indexation has made real estate less tax-efficient, likely steering investors to other options.
Slashing the long-term capital gains tax rate on the sale of immovable property to 12.5% from 20% would have offered significant relief to investors if not for the accompanying adjustment—the removal of indexation benefit—that’s put a lid on the celebrations.