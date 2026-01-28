As FPIs retreat ahead of Budget, can fiscal prudence revive market momentum?
Summary
For the fourth year running, FPIs are hitting the exit button ahead of the Union Budget. Yet, experts suggest this retreat is more about valuation arbitrage than a loss of faith in India’s long-term policy roadmap
For four years now, January on Dalal Street has followed a predictable beat. Since 2023, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have used the pre-Budget weeks to retreat, seeking safety elsewhere. This year is no different.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story