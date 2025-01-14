Union Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Union Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Union Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Union Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Bembalkar,Vinod Malviya, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Union Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1090.34 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Bembalkar,Vinod Malviya, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing substantially in a portfolio consisting of equity and equity related securities across market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Union Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Union Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.44%, showing a negative delta of -1.79% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.02% against the NIFTY 500's -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -5.03% -7.26% 2.23% 1 Year 8.27% 8.25% 0.02% 3 Years 38.42% 36.84% 1.58% 5 Years 136.45% 113.64% 22.81%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.93% Software & Programming 11.59% Construction Services 5.63% Consumer Financial Services 5.27% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.17% Computer Services 3.75% Oil & Gas Operations 3.36% Communications Services 3.04% Healthcare Facilities 2.3% Tobacco 2.29% Chemical Manufacturing 2.1% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.99% Retail (Apparel) 1.93% Iron & Steel 1.62% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.37% Misc. Capital Goods 1.35% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.24% Recreational Products 1.13% Electric Utilities 1.1% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 1.1% Aerospace & Defense 1.09% Business Services 1.06% Airline 1.05% Apparel/Accessories 1.04% Appliance & Tool 1.04% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.03% Construction - Raw Materials 1.02% Misc. Financial Services 0.99% Audio & Video Equipment 0.98% Retail (Specialty) 0.96% Personal Services 0.94% Auto & Truck Parts 0.92% Retail (Department & Discount) 0.88% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.88% Personal & Household Prods. 0.86% Footwear 0.77% Investment Services 0.74% Metal Mining 0.66% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.58% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.35%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.14, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.73 and 0.86, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.17% for one year, 12.05% for three years, and 17.78% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: