Union Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Published17 Jan 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Union Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Union Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Bembalkar,Vinod Malviya, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Union Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1090.34 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Bembalkar,Vinod Malviya, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing substantially in a portfolio consisting of equity and equity related securities across market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Union Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Performance Analysis:

Over the past week, Union Flexi Cap Fund returned -3.96%, showing a negative delta of -3.04% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.08% against the NIFTY 500’s -6.48%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.38% -6.94% 2.56%
1 Year 8.83% 10.83% -2.00%
3 Years 39.70% 36.86% 2.84%
5 Years 137.60% 113.45% 24.15%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank6.73%
ICICI Bank5.81%
Infosys3.63%
Bharti Airtel3.04%
Tata Consultancy Services2.91%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.93%
Software & Programming11.59%
Construction Services5.63%
Consumer Financial Services5.27%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.17%
Computer Services3.75%
Oil & Gas Operations3.36%
Communications Services3.04%
Healthcare Facilities2.3%
Tobacco2.29%
Chemical Manufacturing2.1%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.99%
Retail (Apparel)1.93%
Iron & Steel1.62%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.37%
Misc. Capital Goods1.35%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.24%
Recreational Products1.13%
Electric Utilities1.1%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)1.1%
Aerospace & Defense1.09%
Business Services1.06%
Airline1.05%
Apparel/Accessories1.04%
Appliance & Tool1.04%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.03%
Construction - Raw Materials1.02%
Misc. Financial Services0.99%
Audio & Video Equipment0.98%
Retail (Specialty)0.96%
Personal Services0.94%
Auto & Truck Parts0.92%
Retail (Department & Discount)0.88%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.88%
Personal & Household Prods.0.86%
Footwear0.77%
Investment Services0.74%
Metal Mining0.66%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.58%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.35%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.14, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.73 and 0.86, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.17% for one year, 12.05% for three years, and 17.78% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc1.01%39000023.00
Solar Industries India0.78%1650017.63
Bharat Forge0.35%600008.00

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank931000.0850000.0152.67
Larsen & Toubro177000.0156000.058.11
State Bank Of India624000.0522000.043.80
Bajaj Finance69000.050000.032.88
Maruti Suzuki India32111.028111.031.14
KEC International390000.0285000.030.05
Ge Vernova T&d India236264.0160632.028.22
NTPC889000.0689000.025.06
Interglobe Aviation59967.054300.023.78
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals616000.0578000.023.69
Cera Sanitaryware37986.031400.023.28
Kfin Technologies252000.0197000.022.93
Max Financial Services204000.0177000.020.08
Go Fashion (India)211000.0173000.019.42
Campus Activewear724000.0612000.017.43
Nippon Life328500.0245500.016.83
Voltas120000.097000.016.09

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Bharti Airtel465000.0424000.069.00
LTI Mindtree87000.077000.047.53
Lupin217000.0160000.032.82
Shriram Finance135000.0100000.030.20
Garware Hi-Tech Films88324.055324.027.32
JK Cement67000.054000.023.11

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 12:00 PM IST
