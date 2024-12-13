Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Bembalkar,Gaurav Chopra, remains a prominent player in the Global - Other. Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹847.59 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Bembalkar,Gaurav Chopra, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of Innovative Companies.. However, there is no assurance that the Investment Objective of the Scheme will be achieved.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund returned 0.85%, showing a positive delta of 2.05%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 8.48%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|23.89%
|4.08%
|19.81%
|1 Year
|47.60%
|16.38%
|31.22%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|40.22%
|-40.22%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Info Edge India
|5.17%
|Zomato
|3.69%
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|3.16%
|Ami Organics
|2.97%
|Trent
|2.89%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Software & Programming
|13.78%
|Computer Services
|11.07%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|8.44%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|5.39%
|Construction Services
|4.6%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|4.32%
|Business Services
|3.83%
|Recreational Products
|3.68%
|Healthcare Facilities
|3.35%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|3.16%
|Consumer Financial Services
|3.03%
|Retail (Apparel)
|2.89%
|Electric Utilities
|2.88%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|2.68%
|Beverages (Nonalcoholic)
|2.07%
|Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)
|1.88%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|1.72%
|Communications Equipment
|1.68%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.5%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.09%
|Metal Mining
|1.03%
|Printing & Publishing
|0.93%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|0.82%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.43, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.07% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Awfis Space Solutions
|1.73%
|215350
|14.64
|L&T Technology Services
|0.70%
|12000
|5.94
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Info Edge India
|68939.0
|58939.0
|43.86
|Zomato
|1454355.0
|1295055.0
|31.31
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|19999.0
|19028.0
|26.76
|Ami Organics
|139882.0
|127432.0
|25.20
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|411598.0
|344598.0
|23.63
|PB Fintech
|135110.0
|123686.0
|21.05
|Phoenix Mills
|144902.0
|125802.0
|19.15
|Sonata Software
|345265.0
|307365.0
|18.82
|Affle India
|124882.0
|109682.0
|16.87
|Ethos
|54749.0
|49399.0
|14.59
|Avantel
|890515.0
|823115.0
|14.20
|Praj Industries
|222922.0
|188282.0
|13.92
|Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc
|300305.0
|238995.0
|13.03
|Uno Minda
|183340.0
|131670.0
|12.95
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|278223.0
|238223.0
|16.79
|Gravita India
|61148.0
|41148.0
|8.73
|Glenmark Life Sciences
|130783.0
|65783.0
|6.96
