Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Bembalkar,Gaurav Chopra, remains a prominent player in the Global - Other. Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹847.59 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Bembalkar,Gaurav Chopra, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of Innovative Companies.. However, there is no assurance that the Investment Objective of the Scheme will be achieved.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund returned 0.85%, showing a positive delta of 2.05%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 8.48%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 23.89% 4.08% 19.81% 1 Year 47.60% 16.38% 31.22% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 13.78% Computer Services 11.07% Electronic Instr. & Controls 8.44% Chemical Manufacturing 5.39% Construction Services 4.6% Auto & Truck Parts 4.32% Business Services 3.83% Recreational Products 3.68% Healthcare Facilities 3.35% Audio & Video Equipment 3.16% Consumer Financial Services 3.03% Retail (Apparel) 2.89% Electric Utilities 2.88% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.68% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 2.07% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 1.88% Jewelry & Silverware 1.72% Communications Equipment 1.68% Aerospace & Defense 1.5% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.09% Metal Mining 1.03% Printing & Publishing 0.93% Biotechnology & Drugs 0.82%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.43, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.07% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Awfis Space Solutions 1.73% 215350 14.64 L&T Technology Services 0.70% 12000 5.94

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: