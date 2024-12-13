Hello User
Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for December

Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for December

Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Bembalkar,Gaurav Chopra, remains a prominent player in the Global - Other. Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 847.59 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Bembalkar,Gaurav Chopra, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of Innovative Companies.. However, there is no assurance that the Investment Objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund returned 0.85%, showing a positive delta of 2.05%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 8.48%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 23.89% 4.08% 19.81%
1 Year 47.60% 16.38% 31.22%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Info Edge India5.17%
Zomato3.69%
Dixon Technologies (India)3.16%
Ami Organics2.97%
Trent2.89%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming13.78%
Computer Services11.07%
Electronic Instr. & Controls8.44%
Chemical Manufacturing5.39%
Construction Services4.6%
Auto & Truck Parts4.32%
Business Services3.83%
Recreational Products3.68%
Healthcare Facilities3.35%
Audio & Video Equipment3.16%
Consumer Financial Services3.03%
Retail (Apparel)2.89%
Electric Utilities2.88%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber2.68%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)2.07%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)1.88%
Jewelry & Silverware1.72%
Communications Equipment1.68%
Aerospace & Defense1.5%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.09%
Metal Mining1.03%
Printing & Publishing0.93%
Biotechnology & Drugs0.82%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.43, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.07% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Awfis Space Solutions1.73%21535014.64
L&T Technology Services0.70%120005.94

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Info Edge India68939.058939.043.86
Zomato1454355.01295055.031.31
Dixon Technologies (India)19999.019028.026.76
Ami Organics139882.0127432.025.20
Sona Blw Precision Forgings411598.0344598.023.63
PB Fintech135110.0123686.021.05
Phoenix Mills144902.0125802.019.15
Sonata Software345265.0307365.018.82
Affle India124882.0109682.016.87
Ethos54749.049399.014.59
Avantel890515.0823115.014.20
Praj Industries222922.0188282.013.92
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc300305.0238995.013.03
Uno Minda183340.0131670.012.95

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
CG Power & Industrial Solutions278223.0238223.016.79
Gravita India61148.041148.08.73
Glenmark Life Sciences130783.065783.06.96

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

