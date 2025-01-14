Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Pratik Dharmshi,Gaurav Chopra, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Union Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1380.72 crore. Under the guidance of Pratik Dharmshi,Gaurav Chopra, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate income by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of mid cap companies. This detailed review of Union Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Union Midcap Fund returned -8.07%, showing a negative delta of -2.44% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.04% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -6.52% -7.33% 0.81% 1 Year 15.49% 12.57% 2.92% 3 Years 53.44% 65.14% -11.70% 5 Years 0.00% 205.26% -205.26%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 10.34% Misc. Capital Goods 6.0% Electronic Instr. & Controls 5.27% Regional Banks 4.34% Healthcare Facilities 4.08% Consumer Financial Services 3.58% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.51% Construction Services 2.97% Chemical Manufacturing 2.61% Audio & Video Equipment 2.54% Insurance (Accident & Health) 2.49% Computer Services 2.29% Investment Services 1.97% Auto & Truck Parts 1.95% Retail (Specialty) 1.81% Hotels & Motels 1.69% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.68% Appliance & Tool 1.53% Retail (Apparel) 1.53% Major Drugs 1.4% Oil & Gas Operations 1.38% Construction - Raw Materials 1.17% Apparel/Accessories 1.07% Recreational Products 1.06% Business Services 1.05%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.67, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.93 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.43% for one year, 14.48% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Coromandel International 1.39% 107525 19.24

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: