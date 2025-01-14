Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Pratik Dharmshi,Gaurav Chopra, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Union Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1380.72 crore. Under the guidance of Pratik Dharmshi,Gaurav Chopra, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate income by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of mid cap companies. This detailed review of Union Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Union Midcap Fund returned -8.07%, showing a negative delta of -2.44% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.04% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-6.52%
|-7.33%
|0.81%
|1 Year
|15.49%
|12.57%
|2.92%
|3 Years
|53.44%
|65.14%
|-11.70%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|205.26%
|-205.26%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Coforge
|3.43%
|Federal Bank
|3.12%
|Persistent Systems
|2.95%
|Mphasis
|2.89%
|Voltas
|2.58%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Software & Programming
|10.34%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|6.0%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|5.27%
|Regional Banks
|4.34%
|Healthcare Facilities
|4.08%
|Consumer Financial Services
|3.58%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|3.51%
|Construction Services
|2.97%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|2.61%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|2.54%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|2.49%
|Computer Services
|2.29%
|Investment Services
|1.97%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|1.95%
|Retail (Specialty)
|1.81%
|Hotels & Motels
|1.69%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|1.68%
|Appliance & Tool
|1.53%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.53%
|Major Drugs
|1.4%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|1.38%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.17%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.07%
|Recreational Products
|1.06%
|Business Services
|1.05%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.67, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.93 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.43% for one year, 14.48% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Coromandel International
|1.39%
|107525
|19.24
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Federal Bank
|2359882.0
|2046891.0
|43.15
|Mphasis
|139616.0
|133916.0
|39.84
|Max Financial Services
|315339.0
|303339.0
|34.40
|Suzlon Energy
|5632179.0
|5107881.0
|32.17
|Nippon Life
|457432.0
|396522.0
|27.19
|Cummins India
|86553.0
|77253.0
|26.92
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|371388.0
|333324.0
|24.41
|Indian Hotels Company
|484409.0
|294085.0
|23.34
|Muthoot Finance
|123841.0
|112906.0
|21.65
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|558913.0
|517165.0
|21.19
|Trent
|39320.0
|31151.0
|21.17
|KEC International
|227529.0
|182411.0
|19.24
|Indian Bank
|409617.0
|292617.0
|16.81
|Solar Industries India
|22948.0
|15669.0
|16.74
|KEI Industries
|38906.0
|37969.0
|16.38
|Ge Vernova T&d India
|99552.0
|91699.0
|16.11
|JK Cement
|40442.0
|37608.0
|16.09
|Kaynes Technology India
|30871.0
|26526.0
|15.89
|PB Fintech
|94237.0
|79208.0
|15.01
|Blue Star
|89410.0
|80690.0
|14.96
|Gokaldas Exports
|166035.0
|154232.0
|14.84
|Hero Motocorp
|34422.0
|30735.0
|14.64
|Quess Corp
|242335.0
|204731.0
|14.44
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Persistent Systems
|71267.0
|68867.0
|40.68
|Max Healthcare Institute
|377379.0
|362379.0
|35.51
|Shriram Finance
|115969.0
|91990.0
|27.78
|IPCA Laboratories
|171975.0
|163375.0
|25.21
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|363659.0
|345159.0
|25.01
|Lupin
|117104.0
|113419.0
|23.26
|Aurobindo Pharma
|189657.0
|152907.0
|19.31
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
