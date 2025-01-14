Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Union Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Union Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Union Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Union Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Union Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Pratik Dharmshi,Gaurav Chopra, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Union Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1380.72 crore. Under the guidance of Pratik Dharmshi,Gaurav Chopra, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate income by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of mid cap companies. This detailed review of Union Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Union Midcap Fund returned -8.07%, showing a negative delta of -2.44% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.04% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -6.52% -7.33% 0.81%
1 Year 15.49% 12.57% 2.92%
3 Years 53.44% 65.14% -11.70%
5 Years 0.00% 205.26% -205.26%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Coforge3.43%
Federal Bank3.12%
Persistent Systems2.95%
Mphasis2.89%
Voltas2.58%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming10.34%
Misc. Capital Goods6.0%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.27%
Regional Banks4.34%
Healthcare Facilities4.08%
Consumer Financial Services3.58%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.51%
Construction Services2.97%
Chemical Manufacturing2.61%
Audio & Video Equipment2.54%
Insurance (Accident & Health)2.49%
Computer Services2.29%
Investment Services1.97%
Auto & Truck Parts1.95%
Retail (Specialty)1.81%
Hotels & Motels1.69%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.68%
Appliance & Tool1.53%
Retail (Apparel)1.53%
Major Drugs1.4%
Oil & Gas Operations1.38%
Construction - Raw Materials1.17%
Apparel/Accessories1.07%
Recreational Products1.06%
Business Services1.05%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.67, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.93 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.43% for one year, 14.48% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Coromandel International1.39%10752519.24

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Federal Bank2359882.02046891.043.15
Mphasis139616.0133916.039.84
Max Financial Services315339.0303339.034.40
Suzlon Energy5632179.05107881.032.17
Nippon Life457432.0396522.027.19
Cummins India86553.077253.026.92
CG Power & Industrial Solutions371388.0333324.024.41
Indian Hotels Company484409.0294085.023.34
Muthoot Finance123841.0112906.021.65
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals558913.0517165.021.19
Trent39320.031151.021.17
KEC International227529.0182411.019.24
Indian Bank409617.0292617.016.81
Solar Industries India22948.015669.016.74
KEI Industries38906.037969.016.38
Ge Vernova T&d India99552.091699.016.11
JK Cement40442.037608.016.09
Kaynes Technology India30871.026526.015.89
PB Fintech94237.079208.015.01
Blue Star89410.080690.014.96
Gokaldas Exports166035.0154232.014.84
Hero Motocorp34422.030735.014.64
Quess Corp242335.0204731.014.44

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Persistent Systems71267.068867.040.68
Max Healthcare Institute377379.0362379.035.51
Shriram Finance115969.091990.027.78
IPCA Laboratories171975.0163375.025.21
Kalyan Jewellers India363659.0345159.025.01
Lupin117104.0113419.023.26
Aurobindo Pharma189657.0152907.019.31

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

