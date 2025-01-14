Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Union Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Union Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Union Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Union Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Union Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Union Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Union Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harshad Patwardhan,Sanjay Bembalkar, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Union Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1090.34 crore. Under the guidance of Harshad Patwardhan,Sanjay Bembalkar, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of large, mid and small cap companies. However, there is no assurance that the Investment Objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Union Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Union Multicap Fund returned -6.34%, showing a negative delta of -2.69% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.87% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -5.28% -7.26% 1.98%
1 Year 11.97% 8.25% 3.72%
3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank5.07%
ICICI Bank4.27%
Infosys2.86%
Reliance Industries2.18%
HCL Technologies1.91%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks13.94%
Software & Programming10.51%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.05%
Construction Services4.57%
Auto & Truck Parts3.95%
Computer Services3.67%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.64%
Misc. Capital Goods3.35%
Consumer Financial Services3.3%
Oil & Gas Operations2.72%
Business Services2.68%
Chemical Manufacturing2.42%
Healthcare Facilities2.38%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.02%
Electric Utilities1.93%
Tobacco1.75%
Hotels & Motels1.71%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.69%
Communications Services1.64%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.22%
Retail (Department & Discount)1.2%
Audio & Video Equipment1.16%
Apparel/Accessories1.15%
Aerospace & Defense1.06%
Construction - Raw Materials1.0%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.0%
Investment Services0.94%
Appliance & Tool0.86%
Footwear0.85%
Retail (Apparel)0.83%
Airline0.83%
Recreational Products0.8%
Retail (Specialty)0.71%
Iron & Steel0.68%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.68%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.66%
Misc. Financial Services0.6%
Metal Mining0.51%
Personal Services0.34%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.45, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.65% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra1.69%6222518.46
Indian Hotels Company1.21%16661813.22
Ge Vernova T&d India0.98%6107310.73
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc0.97%17959710.59
Suzlon Energy0.57%9810226.18
Chalet Hotels0.50%610005.43
Coforge0.44%55114.79

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank328514.0307507.055.23
ICICI Bank399688.0358394.046.60
State Bank Of India364540.0236270.019.83
Max Healthcare Institute231080.0156790.015.37
Persistent Systems29224.024612.014.54
Kfin Technologies143049.0122936.014.31
Triveni Turbines284506.0177753.013.65
Max Financial Services186632.0117316.013.31
Solar Industries India14280.010740.011.48
Nippon Life220000.0149000.010.22

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Vmart Retail39730.033051.013.07
Vinatiorg55086.051917.09.69
Voltas92000.039500.06.56

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.