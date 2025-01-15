Union Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Union Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Union Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Union Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harshad Patwardhan,Sanjay Bembalkar, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Union Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1090.34 crore. Under the guidance of Harshad Patwardhan,Sanjay Bembalkar, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of large, mid and small cap companies. However, there is no assurance that the Investment Objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Union Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, Union Multicap Fund returned -6.24%, showing a negative delta of -3.41% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.16% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.53% -6.92% 2.39% 1 Year 12.86% 8.64% 4.22% 3 Years 0.00% 36.89% -36.89% 5 Years 0.00% 114.17% -114.17%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 13.94% Software & Programming 10.51% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.05% Construction Services 4.57% Auto & Truck Parts 3.95% Computer Services 3.67% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.64% Misc. Capital Goods 3.35% Consumer Financial Services 3.3% Oil & Gas Operations 2.72% Business Services 2.68% Chemical Manufacturing 2.42% Healthcare Facilities 2.38% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.02% Electric Utilities 1.93% Tobacco 1.75% Hotels & Motels 1.71% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.69% Communications Services 1.64% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.22% Retail (Department & Discount) 1.2% Audio & Video Equipment 1.16% Apparel/Accessories 1.15% Aerospace & Defense 1.06% Construction - Raw Materials 1.0% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.0% Investment Services 0.94% Appliance & Tool 0.86% Footwear 0.85% Retail (Apparel) 0.83% Airline 0.83% Recreational Products 0.8% Retail (Specialty) 0.71% Iron & Steel 0.68% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.68% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.66% Misc. Financial Services 0.6% Metal Mining 0.51% Personal Services 0.34%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.45, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.65% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Vmart Retail 39730.0 33051.0 13.07 Vinatiorg 55086.0 51917.0 9.69 Voltas 92000.0 39500.0 6.56