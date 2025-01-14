Hello User
Livemint

Union Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Union Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Union Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Union Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Union Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Pratik Dharmshi,Gaurav Chopra, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Union Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6298.05 crore. Under the guidance of Pratik Dharmshi,Gaurav Chopra, the fund adheres to its objective of to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio consisting of equity and equity related securities, predominantly of small cap companies. This detailed review of Union Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Union Small Cap Fund returned -8.24%, showing a negative delta of -0.56% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.57% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.45% -9.49% 6.04%
1 Year 9.70% 10.44% -0.74%
3 Years 54.91% 44.76% 10.15%
5 Years 231.61% 179.65% 51.96%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Garware Hi-Tech Films2.86%
S J S Enterprises2.41%
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company2.23%
Blue Star2.17%
Cartrade Tech1.92%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Misc. Capital Goods7.14%
Construction Services7.06%
Software & Programming6.26%
Electronic Instr. & Controls6.04%
Business Services4.22%
Investment Services4.19%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber4.01%
Chemical Manufacturing3.03%
Auto & Truck Parts3.02%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.3%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.29%
Computer Services1.92%
Apparel/Accessories1.85%
Regional Banks1.7%
Healthcare Facilities1.62%
Personal Services1.58%
Jewelry & Silverware1.45%
Electric Utilities1.43%
Consumer Financial Services1.41%
Audio & Video Equipment1.34%
Retail (Department & Discount)1.3%
Appliance & Tool1.28%
Food Processing1.23%
Communications Equipment1.14%
Metal Mining1.06%
Airline1.0%
Footwear1.0%
Construction - Raw Materials0.98%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.30, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.99 and 1.16, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.76% for one year, 14.61% for three years, and 20.93% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Coforge1.05%2000017.38

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Quess Corp467167.0425167.029.98
Ge Vernova T&d India156439.0128739.022.61
KEC International218712.0161712.017.05
Campus Activewear664000.0582000.016.58

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

