United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Atal Realtech
Shares of United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Atal Realtech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 63.2(0.28%) points and Sensex was up by 342.15(0.46%) points at 23 May 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 487.4(1.02%) points at 23 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started