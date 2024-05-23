Hello User
Business News/ Markets / United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Atal Realtech

Livemint

Shares of United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Atal Realtech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 63.2(0.28%) points and Sensex was up by 342.15(0.46%) points at 23 May 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 487.4(1.02%) points at 23 May 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

