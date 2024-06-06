Uno Minda, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Uno Minda, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Coromandel International, Mahindra & Mahindra
Shares of Uno Minda, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Coromandel International, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 240.55(1.06%) points and Sensex was up by 833.56(1.12%) points at 06 Jun 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 527.1(1.07%) at 06 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Secur Credentials, Compuage Infocom, Morarjee Textiles, Vaxtex Cotfab, GSS Infotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
