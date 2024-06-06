Uno Minda, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Uno Minda, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Coromandel International, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 240.55(1.06%) points and Sensex was up by 833.56(1.12%) points at 06 Jun 2024 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 527.1(1.07%) at 06 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Secur Credentials, Compuage Infocom, Morarjee Textiles, Vaxtex Cotfab, GSS Infotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



