Uno Minda, Indian Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Uno Minda, Indian Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Cummins India
Shares of Uno Minda, Indian Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Cummins India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -115.35(-0.51%) points and Sensex was down by -382.9(-0.51%) points at 30 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 225.85(0.47%) at 30 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Indoco Remedies, KRBL, Route Mobile, RAJRATAN GLO, Kaya hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
