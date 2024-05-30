Uno Minda, Indian Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Uno Minda, Indian Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Cummins India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -115.35(-0.51%) points and Sensex was down by -382.9(-0.51%) points at 30 May 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 225.85(0.47%) at 30 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as Indoco Remedies, KRBL, Route Mobile, RAJRATAN GLO, Kaya hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Nestle India, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

