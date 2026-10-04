Upcoming dividend, stock split, bonus shares this week: NMDC, PH Capital, MoldTek, GTV and others - Record date, ratio

Upcoming dividend, bonus issue, stock split this week, October 5- October 9: This week, 15 companies have set record dates for corporate actions attracting investor interest. Check full list

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published4 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Nearly 15 companies have fixed record dates this week for corporate actions like dividend, stock split, bonus shares, etc (AI image for representational purpose)
Nearly 15 companies have fixed record dates this week for corporate actions like dividend, stock split, bonus shares, etc (AI image for representational purpose)

Upcoming dividend, stock split, bonus share this week, October 5-9: Shares of NMDC, PH Capital, MoldTek Technologies, PTC India, GTV Engineering Limited are set to attract heightened investors’ interest in the upcoming week due to their record dates for corporate actions.

Nearly 15 companies have fixed record date for corporate actions like dividend, stock split, bonus issue, spin off, etc. For investors who closely track such corporate actions, here are all the details about upcoming dividend, bonus, stock split record dates.

Upcoming corporate actions record dates October 5-9

NMDC, PTC India, Accelya Solutions India, Caspian Corporate Services, Skyways Air Services, etc have announced interim dividends; their record dates will fall in the upcoming week. Additionally, GTV Engineering, PH Capital, MoldTek Technologies, MoldTek Packaging Limited, etc have fixed record dates for stock split.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
NMDC LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 105 Oct 2026
BLS EServices LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/06 Oct 2026
Veranda Learning Solutions LtdSpin Off06 Oct 2026
GTV Engineering LtdBonus issue 2:107 Oct 2026
PH Capital LtdBonus issue 10:107 Oct 2026
PTC India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 5.5007 Oct 2026
Bhagyanagar India LtdSpin Off08 Oct 2026
Shankara Buildpro LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.2/08 Oct 2026
Shardul Securities LtdBuy Back of Shares08 Oct 2026
Accelya Solutions India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 3509 Oct 2026
Caspian Corporate Services LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5009 Oct 2026
MoldTek Technologies LtdBonus issue 1:109 Oct 2026
MoldTek Packaging LtdBonus issue 1:109 Oct 2026
Skyways Air Services LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.2509 Oct 2026
Transport Corporation of India LtdBuy Back of Shares09 Oct 2026

Stock market next week

The Indian stock market ended lower for the seventh consecutive week. Nifty 50 closed 0.78% lower at 22,421.95 points, whereas BSE Sensex closed 0.60% lower at 71,909 points. The Indian stock market is likely to see heightened volatility in the upcoming week.

For Nifty 50, “a move above Thursday’s high of 22,610 will signal a pullback towards the 22,800 and 23,000 levels. However, for a meaningful trend reversal index would require forming a sustained Higher High–Higher Low structure and reclaim the 23,000-23,100 level. Failure to move above 22,610 will lead to some consolidation in the range of 22,600-22,200 levels,” explained Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

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