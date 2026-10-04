Upcoming dividend, stock split, bonus shares this week: NMDC, PH Capital, MoldTek, GTV and others - Record date, ratio

Upcoming dividend, stock split, bonus share this week, October 5-9: Shares of NMDC, PH Capital, MoldTek Technologies, PTC India, GTV Engineering Limited are set to attract heightened investors’ interest in the upcoming week due to their record dates for corporate actions.

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Nearly 15 companies have fixed record date for corporate actions like dividend, stock split, bonus issue, spin off, etc. For investors who closely track such corporate actions, here are all the details about upcoming dividend, bonus, stock split record dates.

Upcoming corporate actions record dates October 5-9 NMDC, PTC India, Accelya Solutions India, Caspian Corporate Services, Skyways Air Services, etc have announced interim dividends; their record dates will fall in the upcoming week. Additionally, GTV Engineering, PH Capital, MoldTek Technologies, MoldTek Packaging Limited, etc have fixed record dates for stock split.

Company Name Purpose Record Date NMDC Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 05 Oct 2026 BLS EServices Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/ 06 Oct 2026 Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Spin Off 06 Oct 2026 GTV Engineering Ltd Bonus issue 2:1 07 Oct 2026 PH Capital Ltd Bonus issue 10:1 07 Oct 2026 PTC India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 5.50 07 Oct 2026 Bhagyanagar India Ltd Spin Off 08 Oct 2026 Shankara Buildpro Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.2/ 08 Oct 2026 Shardul Securities Ltd Buy Back of Shares 08 Oct 2026 Accelya Solutions India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 35 09 Oct 2026 Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 09 Oct 2026 MoldTek Technologies Ltd Bonus issue 1:1 09 Oct 2026 MoldTek Packaging Ltd Bonus issue 1:1 09 Oct 2026 Skyways Air Services Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.25 09 Oct 2026 Transport Corporation of India Ltd Buy Back of Shares 09 Oct 2026

Stock market next week The Indian stock market ended lower for the seventh consecutive week. Nifty 50 closed 0.78% lower at 22,421.95 points, whereas BSE Sensex closed 0.60% lower at 71,909 points. The Indian stock market is likely to see heightened volatility in the upcoming week.

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For Nifty 50, “a move above Thursday’s high of 22,610 will signal a pullback towards the 22,800 and 23,000 levels. However, for a meaningful trend reversal index would require forming a sustained Higher High–Higher Low structure and reclaim the 23,000-23,100 level. Failure to move above 22,610 will lead to some consolidation in the range of 22,600-22,200 levels,” explained Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.