Advanced Sys-Tek Ltd, an industrial automation solutions provider, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed public issue will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹98 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The Gujarat-based company had filed its preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in July. After reviewing the draft documents, the market regulator issued its final observations on November 11, clearing an important regulatory hurdle for the proposed public issue.

Sebi's observations allow the company to proceed with preparations for the IPO, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

How will Advanced Sys-Tek use IPO proceeds? According to the DRHP, Advanced Sys-Tek plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to finance its expansion plans and meet long-term working capital requirements.

Of the proposed proceeds, approximately ₹15.96 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure.

The amount will be used to establish a fabrication facility at the company's Vadodara plant and construct a new building. The proposed infrastructure development will include heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrical installations, fire safety arrangements and plumbing facilities.

The company also plans to invest in rooftop solar installations and purchase new machinery as part of its expansion programme.

Additionally, ₹50 crore will be allocated towards meeting long-term working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

What does Advanced Sys-Tek do? Advanced Sys-Tek provides industrial automation solutions primarily to the petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) and petrochemical sectors.

Its business includes automation systems for storage and distribution terminals, including fuel farms, as well as liquid and gas fiscal metering systems.

The company also supplies metering skids, which are specialised systems used to measure the flow and quantity of liquids and gases during industrial operations.

In addition, Advanced Sys-Tek provides automation solutions for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling plants.

Its products and services cater to industrial facilities requiring specialised automation, measurement and monitoring systems for the storage, handling and distribution of petroleum products and other fluids.

Inga Ventures and Sowilo Capital Advisors appointed lead managers Inga Ventures and Sowilo Capital Advisors LLP have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the proposed IPO.

MUFG Intime India will act as the registrar to the issue.