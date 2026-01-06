Upcoming IPO: Kratikal Tech files DRHP with BSE for SME IPO. Details here

Upcoming SME IPO: Kratikal Tech Limited, an AI-driven cybersecurity and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provider, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with BSE SME for its initial public offering (IPO).

The SME IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 3,000,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

As Kratikal Tech moves forward with its IPO plans, the funds raised are intended for global market expansion through investments in its subsidiaries, Threatcop FZ LLC (UAE) and Threatcop AI Inc. (USA).

The proceeds will also be used for sales and marketing activities, workforce development in international markets, product development, and general corporate purposes, according to the company’s press release.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager (BRLM), while KFin Technologies will serve as the registrar to the issue.

Details such as the IPO size, price band, and lot size will be announced by the company in due course.

About Kratikal Tech Kratikal Tech Limited, an AI-driven, SaaS cybersecurity company, serves more than 638 clients and operates through two integrated business lines designed to reduce cyber risk and enhance organisational resilience.

Its dual-layered approach includes People Security Management (PSM) and Technology & Process Security, which together deliver integrated protection across the People–Process–Technology framework in an increasingly complex threat environment, the company said in a press release.

Kratikal Tech’s customer base spans small businesses to large enterprises across sectors such as BFSI, fintech, telecom, IT/ITES, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and manufacturing in both India and international markets.

In terms of financial performance, the company reported revenue of ₹20.85 crore, EBITDA of ₹5.51 crore, and PAT of ₹4.23 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

