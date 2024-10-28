Upcoming IPO: NTPC Green Energy gets SEBI nod for ₹10,000 crore IPO

  • Upcoming IPO: NTPC Green Energy has received SEBI approval to raise 10,000 crore via an IPO. The company, engaged in 31 renewable projects, aims to invest proceeds in NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd and repay debts. Its revenue surged 46.82% from fiscal 2022 to 2024.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Oct 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: NTPC Green Energy gets SEBI nod for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 crore IPO. Photo: AFP <br />
Upcoming IPO: NTPC Green Energy gets SEBI nod for ₹10,000 crore IPO. Photo: AFP

Upcoming IPO: NTPC Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has been issued final observation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), allowing them to raise 10,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company submitted its IPO documents to SEBI on September 18, 2024.

Promoted by NTPC Ltd, NTPC Green Energy stands as the largest public sector enterprise in renewable energy (excluding hydro) by operating capacity and power generation in Fiscal 2024, according to a CRISIL report referenced in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As of June 30, 2024, NTPC Green was engaged with 15 offtakers through 37 solar projects and 9 wind projects, and is currently constructing 31 renewable energy projects across 7 states that total 11,771 MWs contracted and awarded. Additionally, it operated 2,925 MWs through 14 solar projects and 2 wind projects.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: These 6 public issues may hit primary market in next one month

NTPC Green Energy IPO details

NTPC Green Energy IPO, which has a face value of 10 per equity share, consists entirely of new equity shares.

The offer includes a portion specifically set aside for qualified employees, with a discount available for those who engage in the employee reservation section. The proceeds from this new issuance, totalling 7,500 crore, will be directed towards investments in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), repaying or prepaying certain existing debts associated with NREL, as well as for general corporate needs.

The lead managers handling this offering are IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, while KFin Technologies Limited will act as the registrar for the offering.

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy plans ₹10,000 crore IPO launch in November 2024: Report

NTPC Green Energy has seen a revenue growth rate of 46.82%, rising from 910.42 crore in fiscal 2022 to 1,962.60 crore in fiscal 2024. The profit after tax has grown at a CAGR of 90.75%, increasing from 94.74 crore in fiscal 2022 to 344.72 crore in fiscal 2024.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, revenue from operations reached 578.44 crore, with a profit after tax of 138.61 crore, both figures calculated on a restated basis.

Also Read | Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, other details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsUpcoming IPO: NTPC Green Energy gets SEBI nod for ₹10,000 crore IPO

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

185.00
03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
16.7 (9.92%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,292.65
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
37.15 (2.96%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,734.30
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-8.3 (-0.48%)

Bharat Electronics share price

269.95
03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-2.6 (-0.95%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

372.75
03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
40 (12.02%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,624.70
03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
109.65 (4.36%)

Coforge share price

7,705.45
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-36.75 (-0.47%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,119.75
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-26.15 (-2.28%)
More from 52 Week High

Interglobe Aviation share price

4,015.50
03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-349.15 (-8%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,283.00
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-91.6 (-6.66%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,942.05
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-292.6 (-5.59%)

Mahanagar Gas share price

1,418.40
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-78.15 (-5.22%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

185.00
03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
16.7 (9.92%)

Archean Chemical Industries share price

650.30
03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
54.2 (9.09%)

Vodafone Idea share price

8.25
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
0.58 (7.56%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

319.90
03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
22.25 (7.48%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.00-10.00
    Chennai
    80,301.00-10.00
    Delhi
    80,453.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.